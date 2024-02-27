Sharper & Granite LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $129.71.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

