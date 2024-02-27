Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 55,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

