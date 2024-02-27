SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

