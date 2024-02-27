Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Critical Review

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Sonoco Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 1.96 Sonoco Products $6.78 billion 0.81 $474.96 million $4.80 11.74

Sonoco Products has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon Composites ASA. Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Sonoco Products pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco Products pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sonoco Products has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Hexagon Composites ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hexagon Composites ASA and Sonoco Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonoco Products 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Sonoco Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Sonoco Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products 7.00% 22.42% 7.28%

Summary

Sonoco Products beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Purus segment provides high pressure cylinders, vehicle systems, and battery backs for fuel cell and battery electric vehicles that enable the safe and effective use of hydrogen and electricity as transportation fuel in various applications, including buses, distribution, refueling, rail, maritime, aerospace, and ground storage, as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Hexagon Composites ASA was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; paper-based protective packaging products; and uncoated recycled paperboard products. Sonoco Products Company also offers various packaging materials, including plastic, paper, foam, and other specialty materials. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

