Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.40. 3,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
