Sourceless 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,635.95 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $196.04 million and approximately $14,635.95 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015512 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,540.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,803.37 or 0.99669467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00188622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00711201 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

