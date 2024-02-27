SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 1,984,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,440. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 522,571 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

