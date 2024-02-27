SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SWTX stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 1,984,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,440. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SpringWorks Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.