Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $169.37 million and $10.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015369 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,599.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,969.65 or 1.00027368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00186869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,501,399 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,406,756.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0429823 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $15,731,760.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

