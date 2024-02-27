Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.26

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $118.26 million and $6.80 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,938.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00519814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00130522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00049616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00228418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00143319 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,699,546 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.