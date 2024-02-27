Stelco Holdings Inc. (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

