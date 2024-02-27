StockNews.com Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 2,618,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $829.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 2,631,699 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after buying an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.