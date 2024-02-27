StockNews.com Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,961. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,898,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

