Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $181.35 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $181.35 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.00 or 0.05721249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,002,181 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.