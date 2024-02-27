Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $32,038.50 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 321,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

