Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $32,038.50 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 321,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.