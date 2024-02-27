Tangible Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $67.40 million and approximately $8,143.80 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.11889173 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $8,750.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

