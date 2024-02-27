Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $509.32. 3,725,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,906. The company has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

