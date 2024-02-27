Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $767,862.52 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $767,862.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $255,463.53.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90.

On Thursday, January 18th, Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,055. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

