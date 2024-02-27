Terra Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $474.39 million and $40.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 670,587,259 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

