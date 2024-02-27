TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 15.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $316.10 million and $53.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,980,951,120 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,256,030 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.