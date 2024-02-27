TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.73 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $317.40 million and approximately $47.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,980,929,935 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,231,094 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.