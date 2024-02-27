Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $46.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001242 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,387,999 coins and its circulating supply is 972,517,337 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

