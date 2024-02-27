The Clorox Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Clorox has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.89. 903,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,859. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Clorox by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.