The Gap, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

GAP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% per year over the last three years. GAP has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 5,175,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,021. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,876,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,876,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 596,587 shares of company stock worth $12,628,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GAP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

