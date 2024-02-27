The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Trimmed by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.