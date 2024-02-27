Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $363.37 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $363.37 million and approximately $165.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,462,940,175 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

