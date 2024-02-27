True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 18973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $877.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

