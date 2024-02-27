True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 18973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
True Drinks Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $877.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than True Drinks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.