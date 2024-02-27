U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

SLCA stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 1,495,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $910.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.25. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

