United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 0.3%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.06. Approximately 23,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

United States Commodity Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of United States Commodity Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 835.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

