Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $1,435,602.96 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Unity Software Stock Performance
Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 41,206,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
