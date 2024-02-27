Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

NYSE UHS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 825,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

