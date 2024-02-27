Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.411-15.706 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

UHS stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.79. 826,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 550.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.