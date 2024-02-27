Vale S.A. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3182 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Vale has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Vale has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vale to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 23,994,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,885,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,286,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,812,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

