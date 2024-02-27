Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

VPL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 438,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,079. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

