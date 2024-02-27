Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.2% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 208,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,203. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

