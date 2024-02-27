Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Ascent Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.57. 540,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,145. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $341.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

