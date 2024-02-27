Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 2,956,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

