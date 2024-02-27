Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Venator Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.