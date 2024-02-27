Verde Capital Management Acquires 1,145 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

