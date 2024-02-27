Verde Capital Management Acquires 2,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

