Verde Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 1,159,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,900. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

