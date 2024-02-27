Verde Capital Management Buys 3,923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,884,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 212,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,156. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

