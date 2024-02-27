Verde Capital Management Grows Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 12,394,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

