Verde Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Verde Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. 498,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

