Verde Capital Management Has $46.72 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 18.2% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.48% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $46,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $86.40. 749,176 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

