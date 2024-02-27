Verde Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 3,349,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

