Verde Capital Management Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $5,579,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 88,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,334.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $285.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

