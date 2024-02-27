Verde Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.51. 3,125,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

