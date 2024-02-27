Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $186.68. 4,671,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

