Verde Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verde Capital Management lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

NFLX traded up $14.02 on Tuesday, hitting $601.67. 4,426,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day moving average of $459.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $605.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

