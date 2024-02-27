Verde Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. 707,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,453. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

